Man waits for 21 hours in line to buy iPhone 16, travels from Ahmedabad to Mumbai

The wait is finally over as the Apple iPhone 16 series officially launches in India today, attracting dedicated fans to the streets. One such fan spent 21 hours in line and was the first to enter the Apple store in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). The Apple fan traveled all the way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to get his hands on iPhone 16(X/PTI)

Ujjwal Shah, the devoted Apple fan traveled all the way from Ahmedabad to Mumbai to get his hands on the new gadget. “I am super excited. I have been here for 21 hours. I am first in the queue who will enter the (Apple) store. There are a lot of new features in the iPhone 16 series," Shah told PTI in Mumbai.

Another customer named Vivek from Bengaluru told ANI that he reached the Apple BKC store at 4 am this morning.

All new iPhone 16 price and features

The iPhone 16 series comprise the iPhone 16 (base model), iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The iPhone 16 Pro comes in an array of striking colours, including Dark Black Titanium, Bright White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and the new Desert Titanium. Notably, it promises the best battery life ever seen in an iPhone, thanks to optimized power management and larger batteries.

The camera system is equally impressive, with a 48MP fusion camera featuring a 2nd-generation quad-pixel sensor and zero shutter lag. The new 48MP ultra-wide camera and a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length enhance the photographic capabilities, while Camera Control offers versatile options for capturing the perfect shot. New photographic styles allow real-time adjustments to colours and shadows, making each photo unique.

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹79,900 and the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at ₹89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a starting price tag of ₹1,19,900 in India and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost you ₹1,44,900.

Trade-in program

Apple is also offering a Trade-In program where customers can get a discount ranging from ₹4,000 to ₹67,500 when exchanging their old devices.

