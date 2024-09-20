Apple iPhone 16 series India sale starts today: Check bank offers, trade-in program and more

Apple iPhone 16 series are available for sale today (September 20) in India. The series includes four models: iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Plus and all four phones will be available for purchase. The tech giant unveiled the iPhone 16 series on September 9 and pre-bookings began on September 13. Deliveries for those who pre-ordered will also begin today. A man checks an iPhone 16 Pro as the new iPhone 16 series smartphones go on sale at an Apple store. (Reuters)

iPhone 16, Plus, Pro and Pro Max prices in India

In India, the iPhone 16 is priced at ₹79,900 and the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at ₹89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro comes with a starting price tag of ₹1,19,900 in India and the iPhone 16 Pro Max will cost you ₹1,44,900.

Apple iPhone 16 series sale: Where to buy

You can buy Apple iPhone 16 through various online and offline platforms and the official Apple Store website, Apple’s physical stores, authorised Apple retailers and multi-brand electronics outlets like Croma, Vijay Sales, Reliance Digital.

Apple iPhone 16 bank offers

You can avail of instant savings of up to ₹5000 with eligible cards from American Express, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. Buyers can opt for no-cost EMI options for 3 to 6 months through most leading banks.

Apple Trade-In program

Apple is offering a Trade-In program where buyers can get a discount ranging from ₹4000 to ₹67,500 when exchanging their old devices.

Additional offers

Customers purchasing iPhone 16 will also get three months of Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade for free.