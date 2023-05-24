Indian mom's experience with Turkish ice cream seller takes a hilarious turn. Watch

Turkish ice cream vendors are known for their captivating method of serving dessert. As customers look on with awe, these skilled individuals twirl and toss the ice cream cone in an amusing manner. While this experience can be quite enjoyable for some, it may also perplex those who are unfamiliar with it. Recently, an Indian mom too was left confused when she came face to face with a Turkish ice cream seller. Indian mom reacting to Turkish ice cream seller.(Instagram/@Krishika Lulla)

What is shown in the video?

The video begins to show a woman standing in front of a Turkish ice cream seller. She has no idea about how they serve the dessert. So, when the seller first tosses the ice cream on the stick, the woman gets baffled. Later, she thinks this is a game, and if she catches the ice cream, she wins. Toward the end of the clip, when the Turkish ice cream seller spins the ice cream around, the woman quickly grabs it from him. This video was shared on Instagram by Krishika Lulla.

Watch the video below:

This video was shared on April 10. Since being posted, it has raked up over 6.5 million views. Many people have also liked and commented on the clip.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual wrote, "She is a rockstar." A second added, "Hahaha super mom." "Hahahah, just loved the way she grabbed it," expressed a third. A fourth shared, "She is so fun and cute."