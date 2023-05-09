Content creator's hilarious video shows how Indian moms recycle things. Watch

Many Indian households have a habit of recycling things and minimising waste of various items. From recycling biscuit boxes into sewing kits and keeping all the polybags in one corner to even making use of old clothes for dusting around the house, there are several such things that Indians do daily. Now, a video shared by a content creator shows how some Indian mothers completely utilize things around the house. Content creator shared a hilarious video on how Indian moms recycle things.(Instagram/@awaraajayy)

In a video shared by @awaraajayy, you can see him acting like an Indian mom. In the clip, he says he utilizes everything. Then he shares examples of how mothers reuse leftover food by converting them into new dishes. We won't give all the fun things away, watch the video below:

This post was shared on March 25. Since being shared, it has been liked over 30,000 times. The share has also received several comments.

An individual added, "Love all moms who teach us to use our resources to the optimum level." A second wrote, "This sooooo mind-blowing and amazing. The level of detailing our mothers and grandmothers used to do is literally hard work. This is not easy at all." A third expressed, "My mother does the same!!!" Several others have reacted using laughing emojis.