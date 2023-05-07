Comedian Aiyyo Shraddha pokes fun at performance review process, people say ‘bang on’

It’s that time of the year when employees fill in self-reviews, and managers evaluate their performances by conducting one-on-one sessions. Amidst all the seriousness surrounding the process, digital content creator Aiyyo Shraddha has taken to Instagram to bring some humour to the situation. In her latest video, she poses as a manager and offers a hilarious take on the process in her own signature style. Expectedly, the video has sparked chatter online, with many saying that it was ‘bang on’. The image, taken from the video shared on Instagram, shows comedian Aiyyo Shraddha.(Instagram/@aiyyoshraddha)

“Underrated….but know that the company really appreciates your efforts,” wrote Shraddha Jain while sharing a video on Instagram. In the video, the comedian makes fun of the strategic company off-site, scheduled just before the review process, and quips about the performance rating system where most people opt for the ‘meets expectations’ category. Shraddha even suggests the need for a new GPS tracking system for goals.

“Our goals are especially so agile, so dynamic. Even before we have started moving towards our goals, our goals have moved all over the place. They are everywhere. The world needs a new GPS tracking system for goals. Goal Positioning System and sometimes we cannot move even though we can see the goals clearly in front of our eyes,” she said.

She further suggests turning performance reviews into a game to keep people engaged. She even proposes that with a golden buzzer and a host, the review sessions can be turned into a reality show called ‘Employees Got Talent’.

Watch the video below:

Since being shared three days ago on Instagram, the video has been viewed over 7.1 lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. Many even flocked to the video’s comments section to share their thoughts.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

“Hahahaha I am a performance management processional and this just hit home. Everything you said is from my daily dictionary,” posted an Instagram user. Another added, “This is absolutely raw and brutal.... I’m still figuring my goal post.” “The comment on - they don’t know the difference between met expectations & exceeded expectations was bang on!” wrote a third. A fourth shared, “The amount of research put into this is crazy. Too many truth bombs.” “What a fantastic video. @aiyyoshraddha your intellect is so damn inspiring and the way you articulate things!! Blown,” joined a fifth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON