Man draws Virat Kohli’s portrait on wood using magnifying glass. Watch amazing video

In a world where digital art is all the rage, an artist has opted for a more unconventional approach. Using only a magnifying glass and a piece of wood, this artist has created a stunning portrait of former India captain Virat Kohli. Now, a video showing just the same has gone viral on social media, with many left stunned by the artist’s impressive display of talent. Vignesh drawing a portrait of Virat Kohli, former India skipper, on wood using a magnifying glass. (Instagram/@vignesh_sunlight_artist)

“Virat ‘Art’ from sunlight,” reads the caption of the video shared on the Instagram page Indian Artists Club. It was originally posted on Instagram by artist Vignesh who uses the handle @vignesh_sunlight_artist. The video features the artist, who is from India, using a magnifying glass to burn Virat Kohli’s portrait onto a wooden surface kept at a distance. Throughout the video, the artist uses the lens to redirect sunlight into the board, creating art by burning the wood.

Watch the video right here:

Since being shared on April 19, the video has raked up more than 1.8 lakh views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the share has accumulated a flurry of comments. While many were stumped with the artwork and wrote that it was ‘amazing’, others questioned whether creating artwork by burning wood was possible.

Here’s how people reacted to the video:

An Instagram user wrote, “Too much patience it takes, hats off to your hard work.” “Best inspiration comes from nature itself. Great work,” expressed another. A third added, “You are very talented.” “Great art bro. Keep it up,” commented a fourth. A fifth shared, “Omg it’s amazing.” “Wow... Is that possible?” enquired a sixth.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON