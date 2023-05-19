Indian mom eats Subway sandwich with achaar, Twitter in splits

Anytime trying a new cuisine or an unfamiliar taste, it can be a challenge to adjust our tastebuds to that flavour. And it seems like an Indian mom faced the same challenge while having a sandwich from Subway. Twitter user @halitosis4700 shared a picture of her mom and her Indian way of relishing a Subway. This has left many people in splits. Indian mom eats Subway with achaar.(Instagram/@halitosis4700)

In the image that @halitosis4700 shared on the microblogging platform, you can see her mom eating a Subway sandwich with a piece of achaar (pickle.) In the caption of the post, @halitosis4700 wrote, "Got my mom a sub, and she's eating it with achaar, peak Indian mom behavior."

Take a look at her post below:

This post was shared just a few days ago. Since being posted, it has been viewed over two lakh times, and the numbers are still increasing. The share has also received more than 3,000 likes and several comments.

Check out a few comments below:

An individual wrote, "Subway should introduce achari sub." A second added, "When 'they' bring out the aachaar - it's the politest way of saying 'Kitna beswaaaad hai'" A third shared, "My mom will remove the salad and stuff And then eat the plain bun." A fourth expressed, "Somehow, I find it cute."

