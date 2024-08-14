Indian travel influencer defends ‘avoid India’ post amid Kolkata rape-murder outrage

Indian travel influencer Tanya Khanijow defended her ‘avoid India’ advisory, made in the wake of the Kolkata rape and murder case that has shocked the nation. In a post shared on the social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, Khanijow requested women abroad to “avoid coming to India at all costs.” Tanya Khanijow has faced backlash for her post on X(Instagram/@tanyakhanijow)

Accused of being anti-national and met with the inevitable backlash, the travel blogger stood by her statement.

“Safety standards for women in India are horrible. My sincere request to all my women friends abroad. Please don’t travel here unless our dear leadership seriously creates a safer environment for women. Please avoid coming to India at all costs!” Khanijow posted on X. Her statement sparked outrage from a section of the internet that accused her of catering to western audiences, defaming her country and similar allegations.

Take a look at the controversial post below:

Several social media users claimed that women’s safety is not a country-wide issue and the Kolkata shocker was an isolated incident.

“You should be ashamed of yourself calling an Indian. The incident happened in one of the most peaceful states in India where a woman is a chief minister and she is the torch-bearer of democracy and you start abusing the whole of India for being unsafe for women!” wrote X user Shantiswarup.

Khanijow responded by defending her original stance. “Because it is, and unless we acknowledge it, I don’t think things can change. I’ve dealt with assaults myself in almost all parts of India. It is our society at large which is failing women. And unless we call for strict actions, I don’t think we can feel safe,” she said.

She reiterated this point again and again, responding to the trolling without losing her composure.

“It is not just one incident. Speak to any woman and I bet, there’s not one woman who hasn’t experienced some form of assault or another. Myself included. NOT A SINGLE woman who hasn’t experienced some form of assault. Safety standards are very poor and it’s an India problem,” the travel content creator claimed.

Many social media users called for a boycott of her YouTube channel and Instagram accounts. Others asked her to leave the country and “go to Pakistan.” However, she also got support from many people.

“The replies not agreeing with Tanya are all men. See the pattern here ? As a nation we are bad at taking criticism and our only response is going on the defensive and saying other countries are worse/problem doesn’t exist,” noted X user Shubham Dhal.

“Ignore the trollers, they are the reason why women are not safe in this country. They have to change their mentality first, if they can abuse and troll you here, they will do the same outside of here. Women are not safe in this country, period,” another person said.

The body of the woman doctor was found in a seminar hall at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata on Friday morning. The incident sparked outrage across the country, with several medic unions declaring strikes.