NEET row: Education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's ‘anti-national’ jibe at opposition INDIA bloc

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday hit out at the opposition, accusing it of misleading students by ‘spreading lies’ on the NEET controversy. He said that the Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan (File Photo)

"Congress has a history of cheating the country on past and present issues. This intention of theirs has come out in the open in the NEET case as well. The intention of the INDI alliance to create instability by deviating from the issues with the help of lies and rumours is anti-national and anti-student," the minister wrote on X in Hindi.



Referring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement in the Rajya Sabha on NEET issue, Pradhan said,"During his speech in Rajya Sabha today, Prime Minister has again told the youth of the country that youth power and their bright future is the first priority of the government and this government is with every young student of the country. No injustice will be allowed to happen to anyone."

"The government is taking strict steps by bringing a law for this. The country is confident that no one guilty of irregularities in the examination will be spared. Now Congress party and Indi Alliance should stop their misleading cheat policy on NEET issue," he added.



Pradhan's remarks come after the prime minister in the Rajya Sabha assured strict action against those guilty in the alleged NEET paper leaks. “The President mentioned the paper leak in her speech. I expect the entire house to rise above politics and discuss the issue. Unfortunately, it’s being politicised, which is concerning for the country’s future," he said.

The Narendra Modi government is under fire after reports of alleged irregularities in NEET-UG entrance examination. The CBI has been probing the alleged paper leaks and have arrested seven people in connection with the case.



The opposition has been relentlessly attacking the government both inside and outside parliament. “The NEET examination deserves immediate attention because it has exposed the deep rot in our higher education system. The past seven years have seen over 70 paper leaks, affecting over two crore students,” Lok Sabha's leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi had said on Tuesday.



(With PTI, ANI inputs)