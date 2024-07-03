CBI arrests co-conspirator in NEET-UG paper leak probe from Dhanbad

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday arrested Aman Singh, an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG question paper leak case from Jharkhand’s Dhanbad, people familiar with the development said. CBI has so far arrested seven people in its NEET related probes across the country. (Representative image)

Singh was a key person in the conspiracy behind the paper leak in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh and Bihar’s Patna, which was allegedly executed by the Sanjeev Mukhia gang, they said.

This is the sixth arrest by the CBI in the Patna paper leak case.

Earlier, the federal agency arrested Ashutosh Kumar and Manish Kumar from Patna; Ehsanul Haque, the principal of Oasis School in Hazaribagh and Imtiaz Alam, the institute’s vice principal; and a newspaper employee Jamaluddin Ansari from Hazaribagh.

Mukhia is absconding.

Officials said the federal agency has independently made a total of seven arrests in its NEET related probes across the country - the seventh arrest was that of Dixit Patel, a chairman of a school in Gujarat’s Godhra.

The 2024 NEET-UG, conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS and other related undergraduate medical courses across India, has been beset with a series of allegations ranging from question paper leaks, inflated marking and arbitrary allowance of grace marks – issues that have become a nationwide flashpoint for political parties, leading to thousands of students protesting for weeks.

This year’s examination was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad, with 2.3 million candidates appearing for it.