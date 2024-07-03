NEET-UG row: PM assures strict action against culprits, slams Opposition

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured strict action against the people responsible for the alleged National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) or NEET-UG paper leak incident and said that they will not be spared by the government while accusing the opposition parties of playing politics with the future of the country’s youth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the Rajya Sabha (Twitter Photo)

“The President mentioned the paper leak in her speech. I expect the entire house to rise above politics and discuss the issue. Unfortunately, it’s being politicised, which is concerning for the country’s future,” Modi said while responding to the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Rajya Sabha.

Assuring the youth that the government will not spare those who cheated them, Modi said, “One action after the other is being taken to ensure that those who toyed with the future of the youth of my country get the strictest punishment. In Parliament, we have formed strict laws against these irregularities. We are strengthening the entire system so that the youth of my country do not have to be in a situation of apprehension in future and that they showcase their capability in a confident manner and get what is rightfully theirs...” he said.

Earlier on Tuesday, while addressing the Lok Sabha, the PM said that the government will leave no stone unturned to dispense justice to the affected students and implicate persons responsible in the NEET paper leak case.

He assured that his government would not let anyone play around with the future of India’s youth.

His remarks came a day after the Leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday wrote a letter to PM Modi demanding a debate on the NEET-UG row and several members of the Opposition sought the scrapping of the National Testing Agency (NTA), the body which conducts the entrance examinations.

“Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward,” Gandhi wrote. “At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India. Lakhs of families have made tremendous personal sacrifices to support their children. For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream,” the letter read.

Gandhi had claimed that in the past seven years, over 70 such leaks have impacted more than 20 million students.