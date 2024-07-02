 Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges to facilitate NEET debate in Parliament | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Rahul Gandhi writes to PM Modi, urges to facilitate NEET debate in Parliament

ByHT News Desk
Jul 02, 2024 05:51 PM IST

Rahul Gandhi requested Narendra Modi-led government to facilitate a debate on the medical entrance exam NEET issue in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday penned a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging for an immediate debate in Parliament to address the growing concerns over the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET). Gandhi highlighted the Opposition's repeated calls for a discussion on NEET controversy, which were denied in both Houses of Parliament on June 28.

Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing Lok Sabha session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Lok Sabha LoP and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Parliament House during the ongoing Lok Sabha session, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

"Our aim is to engage constructively to find a way forward," Gandhi wrote. "At this moment, our only concern is the welfare of nearly 24 lakh NEET aspirants across India. Lakhs of families have made tremendous personal sacrifices to support their children. For many, the paper leak is a betrayal of a lifetime dream."

NEET, crucial for admission to medical colleges across India, has faced severe criticism due to instances of paper leaks.

Read: NEET-UG controversy: SC to hear batch of pleas, including one seeking complete re-exam, on July 8

Gandhi claimed that in the past seven years, over 70 such leaks have impacted more than 2 crore students.

Criticising the government's handling of the issue, the Congress leader said the decision to postpone other examinations and replace the Director General of the National Testing Agency (NTA) were inadequate and served only to mask the deeper issues plaguing the education system.

"The government's move to postpone other examinations and replace the Director General of the National Testing Agency is a move to cover up the systemic breakdown of our centralised testing system. Our students deserve answers," he stated.

Read: NEET UG row: Law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during ongoing monsoon session, informs Fadnavis

In his letter, Gandhi called for a parliamentary debate as the first step towards rebuilding trust in the education system. He urged Prime Minister Modi to facilitate this debate and suggested that the Prime Minister himself should lead it.

"Given the urgency of the matter, I request the government to facilitate a debate in the House tomorrow. I believe that it would be fitting if you were to lead this debate in the interest of the students," Gandhi concluded.

