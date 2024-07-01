 NEET UG row: Law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during ongoing monsoon session, informs Fadnavis | Education - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NEET UG row: Law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during ongoing monsoon session, informs Fadnavis

PTI | , Mumbai
Jul 01, 2024 01:26 PM IST

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis made the announcement on Monday in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday said a law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during the ongoing monsoon session of the state legislature.

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that a bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law. (File image/PTI)
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that a bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law. (File image/PTI)

Fadnavis made the announcement in the state assembly while replying to a supplementary question during the Question Hour on the issue of recruitment in government jobs.

Also read: NEET UG re-test result announced on exams.nta.ac.in, check details here

Congress member Balasah-eb Thorat, NCP (SP) legislator Rohit Pawar, BJP's Ashish Shelar and Bhaskar Jadhav of the Shiv Sena (UBT) asked the government if it will enact a strong law to curb paper leaks.

Also read: NEET PG 2024 new date expected today or tomorrow, check details here

Fadnavis said a bill will be tabled in this session itself for the enactment of the law.

In the wake of the alleged leak of NEET paper and malpractices in various other exams, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole on Saturday said the state government must enact a strict law to curb paper leaks and punish the guilty.

Also read: CLAT 2025 advertisement releasing on July 7 at consortiumofnlus.ac.in, check important details here

Get latest news onEducation, CBSE 10th Result 2024 Live , CBSE 12th Result 2024 Live along with updates on Board Examsand Competitive Examsat Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / education news / NEET UG row: Law to curb exam paper leaks will be enacted during ongoing monsoon session, informs Fadnavis
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On