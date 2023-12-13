close_game
News / Trending / Kitten protests with all its might as mama cat drags it inside

Kitten protests with all its might as mama cat drags it inside

ByTrisha Sengupta
Dec 13, 2023 12:52 AM IST

“Mom! I still wanna play outside,” reads the caption posted along with a video that shows a hilarious interaction between a mama cat and her baby.

Do you remember protesting when your mom interrupted your playtime and made you go inside the house? A video capturing a similar situation between a mama cat and her baby may remind you of those days. The hilarious video shows the cat dragging her baby inside and the little one loudly protesting.

The image shows a cat taking her kid inside. (Reddit/@Cyber Being)

“Mom! I still wanna play outside,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The clip opens to show a cat standing at the end of a flight of stairs with its mom standing in front. Within a few moments, the mom cat grabs the little one by the neck and takes it inside a building without paying heed to its loud protests.

Take a look at this video of the kitten protesting:

Mom! I still wanna play outside
byu/Cyber_Being_ inholdmycatnip

The video was shared a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated more than 11,000 upvotes. The share has also gathered tons of comments from people. A few also expressed how they could relate to the situation.

What did Reddit users say about this video of the mama cat and her kitten?

“Funny how kids all have similar reactions when it's time to go home,” posted a Reddit user. “Mom, I am not a baby anymore, let me do what I want,” joked another. “No fussing, straight home to finish your mackerel,” joined another. “Every person’s childhood,” wrote a fourth.

