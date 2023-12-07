Cat bangs food bowl, gets dramatic while asking for food. Watch

Cats have a flair for the theatrical, and this video shared on Reddit captures that perfectly. The clip shows the dramatic display of a kitten trying to get its pet mom’s attention. Not only does the cat bangs its food bowl, but gives its human a look that may very well be equivalent to someone rolling their eyes. The image shows a cat sitting with an empty bowl. (Reddit/@SeeminglySusan)

The video opens to show a cat lying on the floor with a bowl kept in front of it. The kitten’s pet mom is also seen sitting behind it on a couch. As the video progresses, the cat first meows to get its human’s attention, when that doesn’t work that kitty starts banging the bowl on the floor.

Take a look at this video that captures the cat’s dramatic behaviour:

The video was posted ten hours ago. Since then, the share has accumulated close to 7,900 upvotes, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

Here’s how Reddit users react to this video of the cat:

“To be fair that cat has a lot of personality,” shared a Reddit user. “Notice my empty bowl. NOTICE,” posted another, imagining the cat’s thoughts. “Ma'am, you appear to be owned by a lion... please feed the lion before your dinner,” joked a third. “I love it. It’s like she’s facing away in protest and then looks back to see if it’s working or not,” added a fourth. “My cat usually does exactly the same thing when he wants to eat, they are smart haha,” wrote a fifth.