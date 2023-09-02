Mama cat scolds kitten, gives it a smack on the head

A video of a hilarious moment between a mama cat and her kitten has gone viral. The video shows how the mom scolds the little one for venturing out too far. The clip is posted on Reddit with an explanatory caption. The image shows a mama cat looking at her kitten. (Reddit/@RealRock_n_Rolla)

“Little kitten gets scolded by its mom for venturing outside the house,” reads the caption posted along with the video on Reddit. The clip opens to show the mama cat hurriedly walking towards her kid standing at the corner of a road. As the video progresses, the cat is seen meowing loudly at her kid, as if scolding it. She then goes on to smack the little one on the head before carrying it away.

Take a look at this video of the mama cat and her kitten:

Since being shared about 16 hours ago, the video has gathered close to 1,900 upvotes. Additionally, the share has garnered tons of comments from people.

What did Reddit users say about this cat video?

“I know I told you to stay in the house,” posted a Reddit user, imagining the mama cat’s thoughts. “That's IT, you're DONE, you hear me? DONE,” added another. “This video is a heart-melting glimpse into the world of a kitten learning about life under the watchful eye of its caring mother! Made me smile!” expressed a third. “This is every time I ever snuck out of the house,” joined a fourth. “Everything about this is perfect, the walk up, the nagging, the check-up before a smack, then getting dragged back home,” wrote a fifth.