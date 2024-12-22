'Leave India, it's high time': Startup founder's controversial advice to Indians with high salaries

An Indian entrepreneur and startup founder took to Reddit to advice “high salaried individuals” to leave the country and move abroad claiming that India is amazing but not the best for innovation. The Reddit user said that Indians should consider moving to UAE or Thailand.(Representational)

Taking to the subreddit r/India, the user said that he studied in one of the premier engineering institutes of India and then pursued a post-graduation degree from USA. He said they worked at a leading bank and returned to India in 2018 to start his own company.

He said currently, he are "running it successfully" after raising a lot of money. "I employ nearly 30 people paying an average salary of ₹15 L," the user said.

"Leave India! It's high time! And I am telling this as someone who runs a well funded business!" he titled the lengthy post.

‘This is India for you’

The entrepreneur listed various reasons for suggesting immigration to those looking to build "something innovative. He alleged that in India, innovation is killed by "stupid" regulations.

"You have to be a bureaucrat, politician or celeb to get things done easily. Let me give you an example, we had a fraudulent case on our app and FIR was filed. We solved the case and helped the police and the victim got his money back. Guess what, we are accused and the police doesn't close the case and expects money from us. This is India for you," he said.

The user also highlighted the issue of regional differences, claiming that he faced "regional hate" almost every week from sabziwalas, autodrivers, cab drivers, restaurant and more. He also complained about "low work ethics" among Indians and said that one has to "if you don't look rich or wear branded- you are a piece of filth in this country."

Take a look at the post here:

The entrepreneur also complained about paying high taxes and yet found himself unable to use government facilities like roads or government hospitals.

"Yesterday, I was walking by the road in Goa. And there were a group of people littering on the road. I asked them to kindly keep the place clean or use the bin. They asked me to mind my own business or pick up the trash if I want. Civic sense has gone extinct in the country," he said.

Where should Indians go?

He also warned of a "terrible economic collapse" in India and said that the rupee is depreciating "massively."

He suggested a move to UAE or Thailand for innovators. "In a nutshell...leave the country where they will even tax your popcorn because they are out of ideas to make it a 5 trillion dollar economy!" he said.

The post was flooded with comments from users and some of them agreed with his points. "I live in Australia and this guy is right. Indians pay a lot of taxes and get nothing in return. Bad roads, healthcare, bad infrastructure, mass corruption, pollution, backwards policies," said one user.

(Also read: ‘Please leave if you have good money’: Goa investor's immigration advice for Indians goes viral)

"Okay the day you pack your business and leave, let me know, my bags are packed, just waiting for you to shut shop and leave with me," said another user.