‘Please leave if you have good money’: Goa investor's immigration advice for Indians goes viral

An Indian man, living in Goa, took to X to shares his plan to permanently relocate to Singapore after he said that he cannot pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air. "I will leave India and permanently shift to Singapore in 2025 Documentation in process. I cannot stand the politicians here. Can’t pay 40% tax and breathe polluted air while nobody takes accountability," Siddharth Singh Gautam, a civil engineer and trader, wrote in a post on X. Siddharth Singh Gautam, a civil engineer and trader, said that anyone with "good money" should consider leaving India for Singapore.(Representational)

He also suggested that anyone else who has "good money" should consider the same. "My honest suggestion would be that if you have good money, please leave," he said.

In another post, Gautam shared a similar advice for people who earned less that ₹50,000 a month and said that they should consider a move to Bali or Thailand to achiever a better standard of living. "If you make approx ₹50k salary in India then trust me you are living the life of a beggar. You can make ₹50k in Bali or Thailand and you’ll be able to live like a king. Leave as soon as you can," he wrote.

How the internet reacted

The post divided the internet. While some agreed that if one is able to afford it, they should consider moving to a country that can offer a better standard of living, others were outraged at Gautam's advice to leave India.

"Why don’t you pitch in person for the betterment of country rather than leaving!" asked one user, to which he replied. "After paying taxes to develop the pocket of polititians and the most important air quality is improving day by day. What should a normal person do? Everyone is making money by the taxes and corruption. Hope you will understand what I am trying to say."

"Requesting you to kindly remove the National Flag from your X handle. Eases off the Doglapan," wrote another user. "I don't have problem with the country. I have problem with the politicians and the environment which is hazardous now. Not removing it in my whole life," he explained.

"Best decision. I have lived there for 8 years with my family," said a third user.