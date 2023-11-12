Malamute teaches pet dad how to ‘speak dog’ in hilarious video

Social media is flooded with videos of dog parents teaching various tricks to their pet pooches. However, have you ever seen a dog teaching something to its pet parents? Meet Hugo The Malamute, a cute dog who has donned the hat of a teacher to help his pet dad learn something very important - how to ‘speak dog’. The image shows a dog named Hugo with his pet dad. (Instagram/@hugo_themalamute)

“Hugo teaches me to speak dog,” reads a caption posted along with a video that shows Hugo trying his best to teach his human how to ‘speak dog’ properly. The video is posted on an Instagram page dedicated to the dog.

The video opens with Hugo and his human sitting on the floor. Throughout the video, the dog keeps on trying to teach its human. What is even more hilarious is how he expresses his frustration to his pet dad failing to learn.

Take a look at this hilarious dog video:

The video was shared a few days ago. Since then, it has collected close to 3.6 million views, and the numbers are only increasing. The share has further prompted people to post varied reactions.

How did Instagram users react to this video of the dog?

“It seems that Hugo has no patience for this student,” joked an Instagram user. “Are you treat orientated? They might help you learn,” added another “This made me laugh so hard. You guys have a great relationship!” praised a third. “Love how he just puts his paw right on your chest, like a true buddy,” added a fourth. “That's so funny. I did that with my pup Charlie. He got so excited he jumped all over the place,” wrote a fifth.

