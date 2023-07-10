Dog teaches other doggos to do tricks. Watch

Pet parents often share videos that show them teaching different tricks to their pet dogs. However, have you ever seen a video that shows a dog doing that for another two doggos? Shared on Instagram, an interesting video shows how a pooch uses recordable pet toy buttons to train two other pooches to do different tricks. The two dogs are seen doing things like sitting and lying down on the instruction of the other pooch. The image shows a dog training other doggos to do different tricks.(Screengrab)

Also Read| Naughty dog chewing cushion turns into good boi as he gets caught

The video was originally posted on TikTok and later reshared on Instagram. The video opens to show a dog sitting in front of a few interactive buttons. As the video progresses, the dog is seen pressing different buttons to instruct the other two doggos in front of him to perform various tricks.

Take a look at the video of a dog training two more dogs:

The video was posted on June 28 on Instagram. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 6.2 million views and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, the post has received several likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to the video of the three dogs:

“Train your dog to train other dogs. Genius on a whole another level,” praised an Instagram user. “Pretty’s smart dog,” added another. “They are two smart,” joined a third. “Love this. Haha, too smart,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video of the dogs?

Also Read| Dog watches over injured kitten till it recovers