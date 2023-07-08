Dog watches over injured kitten till it recovers

The videos that show the kind side of dogs are always heartwarming to watch. An act by one such pooch is captured in this video. The Reddit video shows how the doggo watched over an injured kitten. It is one such clips that can leave you with a warm feeling in your heart. The image shows the dog looking at the injured kitten. (Screengrab)

“Guardian doggo,” reads the caption posted along with the video. The wonderful clip opens to show a person coming across an injured kitten while walking their dog. Initially, they try to take care of the little one but seeing that it is bleeding from the nose, they take it to a vet. After getting it treated, the person brings back the kitten to their home and places it inside a wooden basket. At first, the kitten doesn't show any signs of improvement but slowly it regains its strength and gets better. What is heartening to see is how the dog never leaves the kitten’s side and helps its human to take care of the kitty. The video ends with the kitten getting better and playing with the dog.

Take a look at the heartening video of a dog taking care of a kitten:

Did the video melt your heart into a puddle? Many on Reddit shared they felt similar emoticons too. They took to the comments section of the video to share how the clip left them emotional.

Here’s a look at how the Reddit users reacted to the video of the dog and the kitten:

“Video ended too soon. I Need to see more of doggo and kitten playing together,” posted a Reddit user. “Those first 3 days must've been hard on the heart. So glad she pulled through,” shared another. “Every time someone tells me that it's just a dog or it's just a cat, I think about videos like this and I am reminded that animals are living beings with thoughts and emotions,” expressed a third. “Yes! Dogs and cats are family. No matter what,” commented a fourth. “Need updates. By the hour for the next decade. TIA,” urged a fifth. “My dog just found a kitten in our back yard. She has been obsessed with him for over a week now. The first thing she does after being out of the house is check on her kitten,” wrote a sixth.

The video was posted a few days ago. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated close to 30,000 upvotes and the numbers are only increasing. What are your thoughts on the video of the dog taking care of the kitten?