Man covers 73 km on foot in 13 hours to trace India’s map in Bengaluru

A man from Bengaluru took to the roads of the city to trace the map of India using GPS. Holding the tricolour high, he walked an incredible 73 km over 13 hours to complete the feat. Recently, he shared a video of his impressive journey on social media, which has garnered widespread attention and admiration. Bengaluru man walking on the streets with the Indian flag. (X/@vikas_ruparelia)

“Did this GPS art by walking within Bengaluru, Jai Hind! Happy Independence Day! Thank you so much, dear friends for your wishes and motivation, personally even I was doubtful that I can finish this in one day. Well, it’s been a great adventure and special thanks to my family and friends,” wrote X user Vikas Ruparelia while sharing a video on the micro-blogging platform.

The video opens to show the map of India traced by Ruparelia using GPS. As the video progresses, he weaves through the city’s streets, proudly waving the Indian flag. Towards the end, he poses for a picture with his family and friends.

Watch Ruparelia tracing the map of India using GPS below:

Since being shared on August 18, the tweet has garnered close to 8,000 views and - still counting. Additionally, it has collected over 180 likes and a flurry of comments from netizens.

Here’s how X users reacted to this video:

“Inspiring. Possible to share the route for others who may want to try emulating you?” posted an X user.

Another joined, “Amazing to get it [India’s map] perfect. Kudos.”

“Awesome,” expressed a third, while a fourth commented, “Superb, sir.”

“Remarkable,” shared a fifth.

What are your thoughts on this map of India created using GPS?

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON