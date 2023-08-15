Independence Day 2023: Busker’s rendition of Teri Mitti in London goes viral

A video of an Indian busker singing a soulful song on the streets of the United Kingdom in honour of the 77th Indian Independence Day has captured the attention of social media users worldwide. The captivating performance has been widely shared and praised, earning the artist an outpouring of love and admiration. Independence Day 2023: Vish singing Teri Mitti on the streets of London. (Instagram/@vish.music)

“When Indians and Pakistanis celebrate together in the UK. Happy Independence Day!” wrote singer Vish while sharing the video of his performance on Instagram.

The video opens to show Vish singing Teri Mitti on the streets of London ahead of the 77th Indian Independence Day. As the video progresses, viewers witness an uplifting scene as people join him, waving flags and singing along.

Check out this video of the artist singing Teri Mitti on the streets of London:

Since being shared a day ago on Instagram, the video has accumulated over 1.7 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, it has raked a flurry of likes and comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this artist’s performance ahead of Independence Day 2023:

“Love the way both countries merge to celebrate,” posted an individual.

Another added, “This was one of the best performances. Overwhelmed listening to patriotic songs. You are an awesome singer and the way you interact with the crowd is incredible. I don’t miss any of your performances when I’m around. Will miss your singing when I go back to India. No worries. Until next time.”

“I was there throughout the show and this show was super amazing. Thanks @vish.music for this celebration which was so emotional and will always be remembered,” expressed a third.

A fourth added, “This is mesmerising. Would love to see you sing here in Canada some day.”

“This is so overwhelming, seeing both flags together,” shared a fifth.

About the song Teri Mitti

Teri Mitti is a beautiful song from the 2019 action film Kesari, which features Akshay Kumar and Parineeti Chopra. The soulful melody, sung by B Praak and composed by Arko, is accompanied by heartfelt lyrics penned by Manoj Muntashir.

