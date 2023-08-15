Artist’s Independence Day-inspired artworks win over the Internet. Watch

As India is celebrating its 77th Independence Day today, social media is abuzz with various posts to mark the celebrations. Now, several Independence Day-themed videos of a talented artist are doing the rounds on the Internet and are leaving people amazed. Independence Day 2023: Artist turning numbers into artwork. (Instagram/@punamartacademy)

The videos were shared on the popular art account on Instagram - Punam Art Academy. The videos shared by the artist to commemorate Independence Day shows her making an Indian flag and simple sketches of soldiers. In her videos, she turned numbers into a stunning piece of art.

Watch this woman making India’s national flag using the number 15:

Watch how she turns a two-digit number into a portrait of a soldier:

Here’s yet another art by the woman to celebrate the 77th Independence Day:

The videos capturing the artwork have garnered lakhs of views and tons of likes. The artworks were so impressive that many couldn’t resist dropping comments on the video.

Here’s how people reacted to these videos:

“So creative. Kaise soch lete hain aap, wow [How do you get creative ideas?],” posted an individual. Another added, “Beautiful,” while a third commented, “Jai Hind.”

Many in the comments section unanimously wrote: “Happy Independence Day”.

A few even dropped hearts and clapping emoticons in the comments section.

What are your thoughts on these impressive artworks?

