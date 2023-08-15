Independence Day 2023: Woman dances to I Love My India while riding a cycle

As India celebrates its 77th Independence Day today, August 15, people across the nation are commemorating this special occasion in their own unique ways. Now, a video of a woman dancing to the song I Love My India has gone viral with millions of views. The woman’s moves and expressions have earned her thunderous rounds of applause from people across the country. Woman sways her body to the tunes of I Love My India while riding a cycle.(Instagram/@iamsecretgirl023)

“I love my India,” wrote dancer Bushra while sharing the video on Instagram. The video opens to show her in a tricolour dress dancing to the song I Love My India. What’s more is that she is doing that while riding a cycle. The video gets even more delightful as the dancer unfurls the Indian flag and continues to dance with it.

Watch this woman dancing to the song I Love My India:

Since being shared, the video has accumulated over 66 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. Additionally, the video has also raked up 6.9 million views. It has also received scores of comments.

Here’s how people reacted to this dance performance:

Mumbai’s dancing cop Amol Kamble reacted to the video and wrote, “Amazing. Jai Hind.”

YouTuber Armaan Malik also reacted to the video and dropped fire emoticons.

An Instagram user expressed, “What a beautiful act you’ve presented! A humongous presence has occupied this comments section. I love my India.”

“Happy Independence Day,” posted another, while a third commented, “Amazing. Jai Hind.”

“I am proud to be Indian,” wrote a fourth. What are your thoughts on this video?

