Mark Zuckerberg, Priscilla Chan receive ‘highest compliment’ from daughter Max before date night

Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share a sweet post about a compliment that he and his wife Priscilla Chan received from their daughter Max. In the post, complete with two pictures of the couple, Zuckerberg hilariously added that Max gave them her ‘highest compliment’. Can you guess what it is? She told them that they look like people who belong at Hogwarts, a fictional boarding school of magic for students from the Harry Potter series. The image shows Mark Zuckerberg and Priscilla Chan smiling at the camera. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Our daughter Max gave us her highest compliment (that we look like we belong at Hogwarts) and really wanted to take our photo as we headed out for date night,” Mark Zuckerberg wrote. He also posted two photos. The first picture shows him and Chan smiling at the camera. The second one shows them getting clicked by their daughter.

While Chan chose a black and white dress for the date night, Zuckerberg wore a sweater with jeans. The second picture shows Max standing on a chair to get the perfect shot of her parents.

Since being shared an hour ago, the post has accumulated close to 61,000 likes. The share has also prompted people to post varied comments.

How did Instagram users react to Mark Zuckerberg’s post?

“2 GOATS, 1 pic. I thought it wasn’t possible!” wrote an Instagram user. “She nailed it (compliment and photo),” added another. “Love this so much,” joined a third. “Looking good,” expressed a fourth.

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, philanthropist and former paediatrician, are parents to three daughters - Maxima (Max), August, and baby Aurelia.

According to Business Insider, all the names of Zuckerberg’s daughters are linked with Roman emperors. While Maxima is short for the Latin name Maximus, August is shortened from Augustus Caesar. As for newborn Aurelia, her name is a reference to the Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius.