Mark Zuckerberg shares incredible pics with daughter in front of over 2000 years old giant sequoia trees

Mark Zuckerberg took to Instagram just a few hours ago to share two incredible pictures with his daughter. He captured the images while on a road trip to see the giant sequoia trees. Mark Zuckerberg with his daughter in front of a giant sequoia tree. (Instagram/@zuck)

“Dad-daughter road trip to see the giant sequoias this weekend. Pretty amazing 2000+ year old trees,” he wrote while sharing the photos.

The first picture shows Mark Zuckerberg and his daughter with their backs turned towards the camera. They are seen looking up at the huge trunk of one of the giant sequoia trees. The other photo shows the duo smiling while posing in front of one of the massive trees.

Take a look at this post by Mark Zuckerberg:

The post was shared two hours ago. Since then, it has collected close to 61,000 likes. The share has also accumulated several comments.

What did Instagram users say about Mark Zuckerberg’s post?

“Look at those roots!” expressed an Instagram user. “Dads who take daughters to national parks,” posted another with a raising hands emoticon. “Amazing - special time,” added a third. “One of my favourite places! Hope you guys had fun!” joined a fourth. “This is so beautiful,” wrote a fifth.

About giant sequoia trees:

Giant sequoias are the largest trees in the world, reports the official website of the US National Parks Services. These trees have distinctive red or orange coloured barks that make them stand out from the other trees with grey and brown barks. Though they are not the world’s oldest trees, giant sequoia trees “are known to reach ages of up to 3,400 years.”

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!