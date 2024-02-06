 Mark Zuckerberg shares Facebook profile from 2004, netizens say ‘old is gold’ | Trending - Hindustan Times
News / Trending / Mark Zuckerberg shares Facebook profile from 2004, netizens say ‘old is gold’

Mark Zuckerberg shares Facebook profile from 2004, netizens say ‘old is gold’

ByArfa Javaid
Feb 06, 2024 03:29 PM IST

As Facebook completed 20 years of its launch, Mark Zuckerberg shared a screenshot of his profile from 2004.

Mark Zuckerberg launched Facebook on February 4, 2004, with four other Harvard College students and roommates, Eduardo Saverin, Andrew McCollum, Dustin Moskovitz, and Chris Hughes. As Facebook completed 20 years, Mark Zuckerberg shared his profile from the launch year. While many found it ‘cool’, others expressed that ‘old is gold’. A few even congratulated him on the 20th anniversary of the launch.

Mark Zuckerberg used this photo as his profile picture when he launched Facebook in 2004. (Facebook/@zuck)
Mark Zuckerberg used this photo as his profile picture when he launched Facebook in 2004. (Facebook/@zuck)

“20 years of Facebook calls for revisiting this gem,” wrote Mark Zuckerberg while updating his profile picture on Facebook. In the post’s comments section, he shared a screenshot of his profile from 2004.

The screenshot shows Mark Zuckerberg’s profile picture, mutual friends, and basic information such as school, gender, birthday, residence and hometown. The screenshot also displays contact information.

Take a look at Mark Zuckerberg’s Facebook profile from 2004 here:

The comment received over 75,000 reactions and numerous replies from Facebook users.

Check out a few of them below:

“That is pretty cool!” posted an individual. Another added, “Old is gold.” “Looks great,” expressed a third. A fourth commented, “Wow.” “Congratulations,” wrote a fifth. A sixth chimed in, “It’s awesome.”

To mark the 20th anniversary of the launch, Zuckerberg also shared a throwback video of him starting the social media platform and other things he accomplished over the years. While sharing the video on Instagram, he wrote, “20 years ago, I launched a thing. Along the way, lots of amazing people joined, and we built some more awesome things. We’re still at it, and the best is yet to come.” The official Facebook page reacted to this video shared by Zuckerberg and wrote, “Love you, dad.”

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Arfa Javaid

    Arfa Javaid is a journalist working with the Hindustan Times' Delhi team. She covers trending topics, human interest stories, and viral content online.

