Why are Meta investors concerned about CEO Mark Zuckerberg's lifestyle?

Meta has been in the news over the past week due to its massive surge in share price after stellar quarterly reports. However, the investors of the company are now concerned over CEO Mark Zuckerberg's extracurricular activities, more specifically, his love for cage matches. Meta's CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg (Reuters)(REUTERS)

Mark Zuckerberg has expressed his interest and participated in many MMA fights and combat sports, and the shareholders of the company don't seem to pleased by the lifestyle choices of the Facebook co-founder.

In its latest Securities and Exchange Commission filing, Meta expressed concern over Mark Zuckerberg's lifestyle, and how any injury or health risks to him could prove to be a major danger for the company.

In the 'risk factors' section of their report, Meta said the company is dependent on the CEO's performance, and his participation in activities such as combat sports pose the potential risk of injury or even death.

"We currently depend on the continued services and performance of our key personnel, including Mark Zuckerberg. Mr. Zuckerberg and certain other members of management participate in various high-risk activities, such as combat sports, extreme sports, and recreational aviation, which carry the risk of serious injury and death," Meta's SEC filing states, reported Entrepreneur.

"If Mr Zuckerberg were to become unavailable for any reason, there could be a material adverse impact on our operations," the report further said.

Last year, Mark Zuckerberg tore his ACL in a training mixed martial arts fight, and continues to participate in many "dangerous" activities like cage matches, extreme sports and hydrofoiling. The Facebook founder is also training to get his pilots license, and is partaking in CrossFit.

Mark Zuckerberg addressed concerns

While shareholders expressed their concern over the dangerous activities the Facebook founder participates in, Mark Zuckerberg addressed these concerns with good humour on X (formerly Twitter).

While replying to a tweet about the SEC filings of Meta, Zuckerberg said, "Good point. Maybe investors should be more worried about me *not* doing MMA." The tweet he replied to said, "@zuck doing MMA poses risk to Meta? Ever since he started training the stock is up like 500%." Later, the Meta CEO posted a GIF stating, "High risk = high reward."

After Meta posted its quarterly results, the shares of the company spiked by over 20 percent this week. This led to Mark Zuckerberg adding $27 billion to his net worth, zooming past Bill Gates on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index.