News / Trending / 'Best is yet to come': Mark Zuckerberg shares throwback video of launching Facebook

'Best is yet to come': Mark Zuckerberg shares throwback video of launching Facebook

ByVrinda Jain
Feb 05, 2024 02:33 PM IST

After Mark Zuckerberg posted a short clip on Facebook completing 20 years, many netizens were inspired by him expressed how his journey 'changed many lives'.

As Facebook has completed 20 years, Zuckerberg took to Instagram to share a throwback video of him starting the company and the other things he accomplished along the way. After he posted the short clip, many netizens were inspired by him and even flocked to the comments section to express how his journey 'changed many lives'. Even the official Instagram handle of Facebook reacted to the post.

Mark Zuckerberg shared a throwback video of launching Facebook. (Instagram/@Mark Zuckerberg )
Mark Zuckerberg shared a throwback video of launching Facebook. (Instagram/@Mark Zuckerberg )

“20 years ago, I launched a thing. Along the way, lots of amazing people joined, and we built some more awesome things. We're still at it, and the best is yet to come,” wrote Zuckerberg in the caption of his post. (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg becomes $27 billion richer as Meta stock rallies; net worth surpasses Bill Gates)

The video shows him as a college student when he started Facebook. Then, it goes on to show all his other significant achievements.

Watch the video here:

(This post was shared a few hours ago. Since being posted, it has gained over 2.5 million views, and the numbers are still increasing. The share also has numerous likes and comments. After the post was shared, official Instagram handle of Facebook reacted to it and wrote, “Love you, dad.” (Also Read: Mark Zuckerberg's love for cage matches a major risk for Meta, say concerned investors)

Check out how people reacted to this clip:

An individual wrote, "A journey that changed many lives."

A second added, "He was and still is, probably one the best minds on planet Earth right now. You have no idea how many entrepreneurs you have made without your knowledge. They have dreamed of being someone like you. You have planted a seed in young people's minds to become successful in life."

A third shared, "You are the best entrepreneur. I am really inspired by you Zuck."

"Incredible. Talk about motivation! Well done, Mark," posted a fourth.

