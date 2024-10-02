MIT entrance exam paper from 1869 is viral, internet says it's too easy. Can you solve it?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the most renowned and prestigious institute to study engineering, maths and science in the world. Over 101 Nobel laureates and 8 Fields Medalists have either taught at or graduated from the institute in US since it was started almost 200 years ago in 1861. The test, which has the words "Massachusetts Institute of Technology" written on top of it, shows the algebra section of the question paper.(Reddit/Sans010394)

The school is highly selective, with an acceptance percentage of just 4% which means out of all those who apply to the institute only a fraction secure an admission. With multiple rounds of eligibility to clear, a candidate must show extraordinary grades along with extracurriculars, essays, and letters of recommendation.

Even after all this, one is not guaranteed a spot at one of the best institutes in the world.

But now, a post on Reddit showing an entrance exam question paper for the prestigious college has gone viral. The exam paper is dated June 1869, eight years after the institute was established.

According to an MIT alumni website, the first class of students who registered in 1865 weren't required to take any formal entrance exams. They just needed to be "properly prepared."

But later, an entrance test was instituted. The test, which has the words "Massachusetts Institute of Technology" written on top of it, shows the algebra section of the question paper.

The original test is said to include three to four more sections including geometry, arithmetic, English and calculus.

Take a look a the MIT entrance exam test here:

‘Can be solved mentally’

Apart from being a striking piece of history, the paper contains algebraic equations that would be considered fairly easy for even a school-going teen to solve.

It's fair to note that in the last two centuries, mathematics and technology have grown leaps but seeing an "easy" entrance test for a highly-exclusive institute which still leads the world in technology has amused and delighted social media users.

"Good to know that I could have joined MIT in 1870. Yeah these are surprisingly easy, I didn't actually solve them but there is nothing here I don't know how to solve, and I only have high-school level math from decades ago," one user said.

"None of the above problems require a calculator! They only require basic understanding of Algebra. Most can be solved mentally without even requiring to put pen on paper to be honest," wrote another Redditor.

"HOLY MOLY I could get into MIT back in 1869," a third comment read.