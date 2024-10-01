Never-ending queue at Mumbai bus stand goes viral, hundreds wait in line. Watch video

A video showing an seemingly endless line of people waiting for a bus in Mumbai's Kurla has gone viral on social media, shocking users who complained about the growing commuter crisis in the city. From the video, its's clear that hundreds of people are part of the extremely long queue.(X/rajtoday)

"Feeling the pinch! Commuters suffer in long queues at Mumbai B.E.S.T bus stops outside Kurla west station. The fleet of Mumbai's public transit buses has been dwindling and there seem to be not enough buses to serve all routes with regular frequency," an X user said, while sharing the video.

In the clip, the camera pans to a large group of people, most carrying laptop bags and presumably commuting to work, standing in a line. The man recording the video walks along the line for over 45 seconds but it does not end.

From the video, its's clear that hundreds of people are part of the extremely long queue.

Watch the viral video here:

The video which has over 52,000 views was quickly flooded with comments from angry city residents who claimed that the descreasing number of buses are becoming a nuisance for daily commuter.

‘This is a tragedy’

"Instead of the POD taxi project, MMRDA should introduce 100+ buses from Kurla station and Bandra station," one user said.

"This is a tragedy. BEST used to be regular and dependable," another user commented.

A third user spoke of overcrowding becoming a safety and health hazard as after a long wait many commuters rush to get inside the bus. "The situation is worse and scary at times. The buses are extra overcrowded, leading to suffocation and breathlessness. Have to experience it everyday. Buses are not on time, and irregular frequency makes the situation more bad. Hope the govt. Takes proper care," he said.

"Kurla West and Kurla East both BEST bus stop near station is grossly neglected. Commuters has to suffer a lot specially in Monsoon. If you observe there is not even proper shade which will give shelter in Mumbai Monsoon," said another user.