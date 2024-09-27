Reddit user reveals ‘simple hack’ to speed up Swiggy and Zomato deliveries. Viral post

A recent Reddit post by a Bengaluru user has stirred the pot for food delivery enthusiasts, suggesting that opting for cash on delivery (COD) on platforms like Zomato and Swiggy could be the key to faster, more accurate service. The user, shared the tip in a local subreddit, claiming that this method offers a “premium experience” without any extra charges. A Redditor claimed using COD for food delivery sped up orders.(HT_PRINT)

(Also read: These Swiggy, Zomato agents earn more than some software engineers. Their salary is…)

According to the user named u/steve7evans, choosing COD might prioritise your order over others, even those who pay for premium subscriptions. “The user experience remains exactly the same — once the order is delivered, you can pay via any UPI app, wallet, or saved card through the app,” the Redditor explained. “But you never again have to worry about being Zomato’s starving hostage.”

Better customer support with COD

Beyond quicker deliveries, the user also suggested that COD might offer another advantage: improved access to customer support. “Using COD could increase your chances of being connected to a human representative, especially if there are delays or issues with the order,” the Redditor claimed, hinting that this method might reduce the frustration often experienced with chatbots.

Check the post here:

Mixed reactions from Reddit users

The post quickly sparked debate among Reddit users, with many sharing their own experiences with COD and food delivery. Some were enthusiastic about the tip, agreeing that their deliveries were indeed faster when using COD.

"I tried it on Swiggy and my food arrived almost 15 minutes earlier than usual," commented one user. Another agreed, saying, “I've definitely noticed quicker service, but it might depend on the delivery area."

(Also read: Zomato charging more than restaurants? Customer's viral post uncovers price discrepancy)

However, not all responses were positive. One user doubted the claim, saying, “I don’t see any real difference, it's probably just luck.” Another voiced concerns, stating, “COD can sometimes cause delays, especially when the delivery person struggles with payment apps.”

One user even raised the question of fairness, remarking, “Shouldn’t everyone get equal service regardless of how they pay?”