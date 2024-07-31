Zomato charging more than restaurants? Customer's viral post uncovers price discrepancy

X user Abhishek Kothari shared on a microblogging platform about the inconsistency in the prices listed for a restaurant on Zomato compared to the actual menu of the restaurant. Kothari posted images of the restaurant bill and the total amount charged on Zomato for his order. Following his post, the company has responded to the issue. Snapshot of the restaurant bill and Zomato's price listing. (X/@kothariabhishek)

"There is a restaurant called Udupi2Mumbai in vile parle. Below is my bill and screenshot of Zomato menu card. Difference: Upma in bill ₹40; in Zomato ₹120. Thatte idli in bill ₹60; in Zomato ₹161," wrote Kothari in his post. (Also Read: Zomato mix-up: Delhi woman gets chicken instead of palak paneer, says 'chicken in sawan not acceptable')

Take a look at the post here:

This post was shared on July 28. Since being shared, it has gained close to five lakh views. The share also has more than 2,600 likes.

Zomato also reacted to the post and wrote, "Hi Abhishek, prices on our platform are solely governed by our restaurant partners. Nonetheless, we will share your concerns and feedback with them."

Here's how others reacted to it:

An individual wrote, "The restaurants charge more via Zomato and Swiggy to make up for the % fee charged by these platforms."

Another X user, Rajat Agarwala, said, "The message is simple, go and have in the restaurant. You can't decide how much premium Zomato should charge over the restaurant price. They are here to profit no?"

"Opportunity for cost arbitrage. Buy Upma and Idli from restaurant directly and sell in your society at lower price than Zomato. Or just accept online and offline price are different. This is known info. Restaurants recoup the commission by jacking up the online menu price," commented user Ishwar Singh.

A fourth posted, "Since you can afford a premium Twitter subscription, perhaps you should spend some time understanding how businesses like Zomato and Swiggy operate. A business isn't a charity; it needs to make money. Whether it's Zomato charging extra for the food or the restaurant benefiting from Zomato's pricing, it's all part of the business model."