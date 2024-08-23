 Pakistani YouTuber scammed by Indian man who changed his channel name to ‘Scumbag Begger' | Trending - Hindustan Times
Friday, Aug 23, 2024
New Delhi
Pakistani YouTuber scammed by Indian man who changed his channel name to ‘Scumbag Begger'

ByHT Trending Desk
Aug 23, 2024 12:24 PM IST

Pakistani YouTuber Harris Sultan claimed he was scammed by an Indian video editor who changed his channel name to ‘Scumbag Begger’.

A Pakistani-origin YouTuber claims he made the mistake of hiring a video editor from India who proceeded to scam him by changing the name of his YouTube channel to an imaginative if incorrectly spelled, insult. The YouTuber, identified as Harris Sultan, took to X (formerly Twitter) to reveal what happened with his channel. He claimed that he hired an inexpensive video editor from India who tried to scam him for money and when he refused to pay the money, he changed his channel's name to “Scumbag Begger”.

Harris Sultan has over 2.19 lakh subscribers on YouTube. (X/@TheHarrisSultan)
He also tagged YouTube Support and claimed that the platform would take 14 days to fix the issue.

The YouTuber posted with a caption, “I made the mistake of hiring a cheap video editor from India who tried to scam me for money. When I refused, he changed my channel's name to 'Scumbag Beggar.' Now @YouTube is telling me I have to wait 14 days before I can change it back. Really @YouTube?”.

After the post went viral, YouTube responded by commenting, "@TheHarrisSultan totally understand your frustration, we’ve sent you a DM with the next steps". The Pakistani-origin man's YouTube channel's name has been restored to “Harris Sultan”.

Take a look at the post here:

Here's how people reacted to the post:

An X user, Karthik Reddy, commented, “Be happy he didn't delete your channel”.

A second user, Ange Farouche, commented, "I'm receiving offers from them all the time to hire them for my YouTube. Nah…".

Another user, Farid, commented, "You shall forever be known as Scumbag Beggar.".

Reactions to Harris Sultan's post are mixed. Many support him and call for quicker action from YouTube, while others criticise the situation, questioning the handling of the editor.

News / Trending / Pakistani YouTuber scammed by Indian man who changed his channel name to 'Scumbag Begger'
New Delhi
Friday, August 23, 2024
