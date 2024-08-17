Jharkhand truck driver's YouTube fame brings in bigger paycheque than his day job

Rajesh Rawani, who has been driving trucks for 25 years, is now a popular YouTuber. Despite having a nomadic way of life on India's roads as a truck driver, a job he took up to make ends meet, his love for cooking made him an internet personality. The resident of Jamtara, Jharkhand, now has over 1.86 million subscribers on YouTube and a new home, which he bought with his earnings. Rajesh Rewani, a truck driver-turned-YouTuber, was born and raised in Jharkhand. (YouTube/@RRajeshVlogs)

Recently, in a podcast with Siddharth Kannan, Rajesh Rawani spoke about his earnings and how he is building a home for the first time. Rawani also spoke about his net worth and how he survived a life-threatening incident.

Talking about his journey, Rajesh Rawani said that he had an accident in which his hand was injured, but despite the injury, he continued to drive because he had a family to support and a house under construction. Rawani says he will keep driving the truck as long as his hand allows, until his house is completed.

Truck driver's day job earning vs YouTube revenue

When Sidharth Kannan asked Rajesh Rawani about his earnings, Rawani said he makes ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 a month from driving a truck. However, his YouTube earnings vary with views, ranging from ₹4 lakh to ₹5 lakh, with his highest ever monthly earnings being ₹10 lakh.

“I posted a video with a voiceover, and people kept on asking me to reveal my face. So my son made a video showing my face, and it got 4.5 lakh views in just one day,” said Rajesh Rawani when asked about his first viral video.

Rawani credited his children, who uploaded the videos on YouTube. "We are running both the vehicles and the YouTube channel together. It couldn't have been possible without my family's support and help,” he said.

Rajesh Rawani revealed that he was born and brought up in Jharkhand. His father was also a driver and the only one earning for the family of five. He used to send ₹500 per month to them, which was used for all their expenses. They often had to borrow money from others. Despite all these struggles, Rawani has come a long way and has achieved much more today.