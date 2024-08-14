Laxman Narasimhan said he doesn't work past 6 pm. Ex-Starbucks CEO's 1 month old interview goes viral amid removal

Starbucks announced that it is replacing its current CEO, Laxman Narasimhan. The Seattle-based coffee company said Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol will become the new leader. Expectedly, social media has been abuzz with this announcement. Amid all the posts, there is also a month-old interview of Narasimhan, which is going viral. In the video, he is heard saying he doesn’t work past 6 pm to maintain his work-life balance. The image shows Laxman Narasimhan, who stepped down from his position as Starbucks CEO. (File Photo)

“Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan recently said that he doesn't work past 6 pm and that if anyone at Starbucks gets a minute of his time after 6 pm they ‘better be sure that it's important’. He was just fired today,” an X user wrote as they shared about the interview.

In an interview with Fortune Magazine, the 57-year-old discussed various subjects. When the interviewer asked about his work-life balance, he said he finishes his work by 6 pm, adding that if he stays beyond that time, it better be “very important.”

Take a look at the X post and the month-old interview here:

How did social media react?

The X post prompted people to share various comments. An individual wrote, “If you say something like this when the stock price is doing well, you sound like a genius. But if it's not doing well… you get fired.”

Another said, “He’s worth -- $25-50m. I’m sure he’ll be alright. I’d probably take my foot off the gas a little at a point too.” A third expressed, “I wonder if he was sent notice after 6 pm.”

Narasimhan stepped down from the role as CEO “with immediate effect.” He is also no longer a member of the Starbucks board. The new CEO, Niccol, will soon assume this new role. Till then, Starbucks Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rachel Ruggeri will serve as the interim CEO.