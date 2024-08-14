 Laxman Narasimhan said he doesn't work past 6 pm. Ex-Starbucks CEO's 1 month old interview goes viral amid removal | Trending - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 14, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Laxman Narasimhan said he doesn't work past 6 pm. Ex-Starbucks CEO's 1 month old interview goes viral amid removal

ByTrisha Sengupta
Aug 14, 2024 06:47 AM IST

Laxman Narasimhan became Starbucks CEO in 2023. A year later, the company ousted him, effective immediately. Brian Niccol will step in as the new leader.

Starbucks announced that it is replacing its current CEO, Laxman Narasimhan. The Seattle-based coffee company said Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol will become the new leader. Expectedly, social media has been abuzz with this announcement. Amid all the posts, there is also a month-old interview of Narasimhan, which is going viral. In the video, he is heard saying he doesn’t work past 6 pm to maintain his work-life balance.

The image shows Laxman Narasimhan, who stepped down from his position as Starbucks CEO. (File Photo)
The image shows Laxman Narasimhan, who stepped down from his position as Starbucks CEO. (File Photo)

Also Read: Social media reacts to Starbucks CEO switch: Laxman Narasimhan out, Brian Niccol in

“Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan recently said that he doesn't work past 6 pm and that if anyone at Starbucks gets a minute of his time after 6 pm they ‘better be sure that it's important’. He was just fired today,” an X user wrote as they shared about the interview.

In an interview with Fortune Magazine, the 57-year-old discussed various subjects. When the interviewer asked about his work-life balance, he said he finishes his work by 6 pm, adding that if he stays beyond that time, it better be “very important.”

Take a look at the X post and the month-old interview here:

How did social media react?

The X post prompted people to share various comments. An individual wrote, “If you say something like this when the stock price is doing well, you sound like a genius. But if it's not doing well… you get fired.”

Another said, “He’s worth -- $25-50m. I’m sure he’ll be alright. I’d probably take my foot off the gas a little at a point too.” A third expressed, “I wonder if he was sent notice after 6 pm.”

Narasimhan stepped down from the role as CEO “with immediate effect.” He is also no longer a member of the Starbucks board. The new CEO, Niccol, will soon assume this new role. Till then, Starbucks Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Rachel Ruggeri will serve as the interim CEO.

Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Trending / Laxman Narasimhan said he doesn't work past 6 pm. Ex-Starbucks CEO's 1 month old interview goes viral amid removal
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 14, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On