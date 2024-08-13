 Social media reacts to Starbucks CEO switch: Laxman Narasimhan out, Brian Niccol in | Trending - Hindustan Times
ByVrinda Jain
Aug 13, 2024 07:50 PM IST

Several social media users had mixed reactions to Brian Niccol joining in as the CEO after Laxman Narasimhan stepped down and voiced their reactions on X.

With immediate effect, Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan is leaving his position after barely a year in office. The company has declared that, as of September 9, Brian Niccol, the CEO of Chipotle, will assume the roles of chairman and CEO at Starbucks. Soon after this announcement, numerous people took to X to share their shocking reactions.

Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan (L) steps down, Chipotle's Brian Niccol takes the reins.(File Image)

Several social media users had mixed reactions to Brian Niccol joining in as the CEO and voiced their reactions on X.

Here's how people reacted to it:

Chipotle's stock fell 8% following the news. Since taking over as CEO of Chipotle in 2018, Niccol has seen remarkable success, with the company highlighting his ability to "set new standards in the industry and drive significant growth and value creation." During his tenure, Chipotle's revenue has increased by nearly 800%.

