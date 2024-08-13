Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan out, Chipotle's Brian Niccol in

Coffee chain giant Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan is stepping down effective immediately, after just one year in the role. Starbucks CEO Laxman Narasimhan (L) steps down, Chipotle's Brian Niccol takes the reins(File Image)

The company has announced that Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol will take over as chairman and CEO, starting September 9.

The news sent Starbucks' stock soaring over 13% in premarket trading, while Chipotle's stock dipped 8%. Niccol has been at the helm of Chipotle since 2018 and has achieved impressive results.

Starbucks highlighted that he has “set new standards in the industry and driven significant growth and value creation,” and during his tenure, Chipotle's revenue has grown nearly 800%.

{This is a developing story, please stay tuned with us for the latest updates}