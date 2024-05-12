Russian man whose visa expired 6 years ago arrested in Gurgaon for selling LSD, charas

Police officials stated on Saturday that they had apprehended a Russian national living in Badshahpur and had found LSD and charas in his possession. In response to a tip, the police carried out a raid on Friday night from Golf Course Road and took Mikhailuk, a Russian native, into custody, reported PTI. Russian man held with 0.25 grams of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) in Gurgaon.

The police recovered 0.25 grams of Lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and 250 grams of charas from his possession, the officals said to PTI.

The accused is being interrogated to find the drug trail. The team is also verifying his visa and passport, a senior police officer said. (Also Read: NCB busts interstate drug syndicate, nets alleged member in ₹1 crore seizure)

An FIR was lodged against Mikhailuk under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act at Sadar police station. Further investigation is underway, he said.

According to Times of India (TOI), Mikhailuk arrived in India six years ago on a tourist visa and stayed in the country even after it expired.

Gurgaon police spokesperson Sandeep Kumar told TOI, "Mikhailuk has been living across villages in Himachal Pradesh like Kasol, Tosh, and Malana. He would transport drugs to Gurgaon from Himachal Pradesh and sell them to random customers who visit roadside food stalls at night."

He further added, “We are trying to recover his passport and find out details about the narcotics network he has been involved in.” (Also Read: Three arrested as NCB busts global drugs racket from Delhi warehouse)

Earlier, a woman in Chandigarh was sentenced to 10 years in jail after she was found in possession of banned drugs in 2021. A fine of ₹1 lakh was also imposed on her. The woman was caught when she spotted a police patrol car and tried to run away from them. The police recovered 2,000 Tramadol capsules from her. She was subsequently booked under Section 22 of the NDPS Act and arrested.