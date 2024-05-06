NCB busts interstate drug syndicate, nets alleged member in 1 crore seizure

Mumbai: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)’s Mumbai zonal unit has busted an interstate drug trafficking syndicate, seizing psychotropic substances worth ₹1 crore and arresting one of its alleged members. The NCB has conducted three major operations in the Indian ocean with the Indian Navy over the last two years. (X)

The consignments seized on Saturday included illegally diverted pharmaceutical drugs, comprising 169.7 kilograms of codeine syrup (in bottles), prescribed as a pain-cold reliever, along with 22,000 tablets of Alprazolam and 10,380 tablets of Nitrazepam, prescribed for managing anxiety disorders, according to agency sources. These seized consignments were illicitly sourced from other states via inland parcels for subsequent sale in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, as per NCB sources.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The consignments were allegedly seized from the syndicate’s storage facilities located in Panvel, Raigarh, Mumbra, and Thane, according to sources. The agency initially seized 169.7 kg of Codeine syrup bottles and 12,400 Alprazolam tablets from a storage location in Panvel based on specific information. This operation resulted in the arrest of the accused along with a transport vehicle. Subsequently, in a follow-up operation based on information provided by the accused, the NCB searched a house in Mumbra, leading to the seizure of another stock of Alprazolam and Nitrazepam, the sources added.

“In light of heightened security due to Lok Sabha polls underway in the country, the NCB gathered intelligence about a Mumbra-based syndicate’s active involvement in procuring illicitly diverted pharmaceutical drugs. These drugs were then distributed in Mumbai and the MMR,” said agency sources. “Utilising field intelligence and analysis, the NCB identified several suspects allegedly involved in acquiring large quantities of illicit pharmaceutical drugs from other states,” added NCB’s Additional Director, Mumbai, Amit Ghawate, an Indian Revenue Service officer.

“The probe identified a specific courier channel that was observed to be misused for the transportation of illicitly procured pharmaceutical drugs,” stated Ghawate. “Subsequently, the agency’s intelligence machinery identified a storage location in Panvel for the safekeeping of these drugs. It was also learned that a bulk consignment of such drugs was scheduled for delivery to this location,” added the sources.

On Saturday, the NCB conducted discreet surveillance at the identified storage facility and confirmed the arrival of the consignment. They waited for its receiver to arrive. TM Sharif, the alleged receiver, arrived in a car to collect the illicit consignment but was intercepted by NCB officials. Upon inspecting the storage premises, the NCB team recovered the codeine syrup and Alprazolam tablets. “Sharif’s interrogation revealed another hidden consignment in Mumbra, which was subsequently seized by the NCB. Later, Sharif was questioned about other syndicate members and their sources of supply for further action,” stated agency sources.