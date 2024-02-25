 Three arrested as NCB busts global drugs racket from Delhi warehouse | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / India News / Three arrested as NCB busts global drugs racket from Delhi warehouse

Three arrested as NCB busts global drugs racket from Delhi warehouse

ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
Feb 25, 2024 06:38 AM IST

NCB busts international drugs racket in Delhi, arrests 3 men for sending drugs abroad as food products; film producer from Tamil Nadu on the run.

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has busted an international drugs racket and arrested three men from a warehouse in New Delhi, officials aware of the matter said on Saturday, adding that the drugs were being sent abroad under the guise of food products.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation bust a drug trafficking network and arrested three people, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)
Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and Delhi Police Special Cell in a joint operation bust a drug trafficking network and arrested three people, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

According to the agency, a fourth person, who is a film producer from Tamil Nadu, is on the run.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Acting on a tip-off from New Zealand and Australian police authorities, a joint team of NCB and Delhi police officers conducted a raid, and seized nearly 50kg pseudoephedrine (a narcotics-making chemical used to make methamphetamine) and arrested the three men from the godown in Basai Darapur on February 15.

NCB deputy director general, Gyaneshwar Singh said this operation took nearly four months.

“We received Information from New Zealand customs authorities and Australian police that large quantities of pseudoephedrine concealed in desiccated coconut powder was being sent to both countries. Further inputs from the US DEA (Drug Enforcement Administration) indicated that the source of the consignments was Delhi,” Singh said, adding that probe revealed pseudoephedrine sells for approximately 1.5 crore per kg in Australia and New Zealand.

“To burst this nexus, a joint team of Delhi police special cell and NCB was constituted. After four months of surveillance by the teams, it was learnt that another consignment was going to be sent from Delhi soon. A round-the-clock physical surveillance was mounted by Delhi police special cell which eventually led us to their godown in Basai Darapur, West Delhi,” Singh said.

Illegal possession and trade of pseudoephedrine is punishable up to 10 years of imprisonment under the NDPS Act.

Unveiling 'Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 25, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On