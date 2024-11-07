Menu Explore
Sakshi Dhoni's touching gesture for Bengaluru family who wanted pic with MS Dhoni on flight

BySakshi Sah
Nov 07, 2024 02:25 PM IST

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni met a family from Bengaluru, marking a special moment for a young girl's birthday.

A heartwarming encounter took place on a recent flight when MS Dhoni, accompanied by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, met a little fan and her family from Bengaluru. The young fan’s mother, Nethra Gowda, shared the delightful experience on Instagram, expressing her joy over meeting the cricket icon and describing it as a “dream come true” moment for her husband. She also called it the best gift for their daughter’s fourth birthday.

A moment of joy as a family meets MS Dhoni on a flight.(Screengrab Instagram/@iamnethra_gowdaa)
A moment of joy as a family meets MS Dhoni on a flight.(Screengrab Instagram/@iamnethra_gowdaa)

In the video, Sakshi is seen interacting warmly with the little fan's family, while Ziva and MS Dhoni share a smile, adding to the heartwarming moment.

The video is going viral, with people loving the heartwarming interaction and praising the Dhoni family's warmth and kindness.

This video was posted on Instagram by @iamnethra_gowdaa with the caption, “Yesss, we met MS Dhoni, sir, luckily while traveling in a flight. It’s a dream come true moment for my husband, and we got the best gift on my daughter's 4th birthday.”

Also Read: MS Dhoni fans flood social media with ‘Thala for a reason’ memes as Donald Trump wins 2024 US election. Here’s why

In her post, she further mentions how humble Sakshi Dhoni is, describing how she spoke to their family as if they were close friends, making the experience even more special.

“My daughter was bit scared to go and sit with MS Dhoni sir because sir was wearing mask. And Sakshi ma'am was like, ‘He is very scary and he scares me also’," the Bengaluru woman said.

Take a look at the post here:

 

Instagram users are loving the video, flooding the comments with admiration for the Dhoni family's kindness and the precious moment with the little fan.

Here's how people reacted to the viral video:

One of the users, anwesha_das99, commented, “At least someone is living my dream”.

A second user, md_tauseef04, commented, “Look at the MSD he is traveling always economy class that's my MSD”.

Also Read: MS Dhoni spotted boarding Indigo flight with Sakshi and Ziva Dhoni, shakes hands with passengers. Watch

The comment section is filled with praise for Ziva and Dhoni's bond, with everyone loving how Ziva reacted to the special moment.

This viral video was posted on Monday and since then it has garnered 9.8 million views and more than four lakh likes.

Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
