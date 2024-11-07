Sakshi Dhoni's touching gesture for Bengaluru family who wanted pic with MS Dhoni on flight

A heartwarming encounter took place on a recent flight when MS Dhoni, accompanied by wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva, met a little fan and her family from Bengaluru. The young fan’s mother, Nethra Gowda, shared the delightful experience on Instagram, expressing her joy over meeting the cricket icon and describing it as a “dream come true” moment for her husband. She also called it the best gift for their daughter’s fourth birthday. A moment of joy as a family meets MS Dhoni on a flight.(Screengrab Instagram/@iamnethra_gowdaa)

In the video, Sakshi is seen interacting warmly with the little fan's family, while Ziva and MS Dhoni share a smile, adding to the heartwarming moment.

The video is going viral, with people loving the heartwarming interaction and praising the Dhoni family's warmth and kindness.

This video was posted on Instagram by @iamnethra_gowdaa with the caption, “Yesss, we met MS Dhoni, sir, luckily while traveling in a flight. It’s a dream come true moment for my husband, and we got the best gift on my daughter's 4th birthday.”

In her post, she further mentions how humble Sakshi Dhoni is, describing how she spoke to their family as if they were close friends, making the experience even more special.

“My daughter was bit scared to go and sit with MS Dhoni sir because sir was wearing mask. And Sakshi ma'am was like, ‘He is very scary and he scares me also’," the Bengaluru woman said.

