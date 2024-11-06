MS Dhoni fans flood social media with ‘Thala for a reason’ memes as Donald Trump wins 2024 US election. Here’s why

After a dramatic and hard-fought battle, Donald Trump has secured his position as the 47th President of the United States, triumphing over Democratic nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris. This victory marks his return to the White House four years after his defeat by Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election. MS Dhoni with Donald Trump.(X)

MS Dhoni's fans celebrate with "Thala for a reason"

As the world reacts to the historic US election, fans of Indian cricket legend MS Dhoni have flooded social media with a trending phrase, "Thala for a reason." The hashtag #USAElection2024 has been accompanied by a picture of Trump and Dhoni, taken during a golf match the two played last year. The connection? Dhoni’s iconic jersey number 7.

One fan took to social media, pointing out how the date of the US Election Day—6-11-2024—ties back to Dhoni’s number 7. “6+1+1+2+2+4 = 16. 1+6 = 7,” the fan wrote, alongside a split picture of Trump and Dhoni. Another shared the same image and remarked, “The forty-7th president—Thala for a reason.” For Dhoni’s fans, the number 7 is more than just a digit; it’s a symbol of leadership, skill, and success. The term “Thala,” meaning "leader" in Tamil, is used to celebrate Dhoni’s remarkable legacy in cricket.

Check out the hilarious posts here:

Dhoni’s humble response

In a rare moment of reflection, Dhoni acknowledged the support of his fans and their ability to connect events to his jersey number. "I myself was not aware of this trend," Dhoni said at an event, “but I’m grateful to my fans. I don’t need to defend myself on social media—whenever needed, they do it for me.” His fans have consistently stood by him, showcasing their admiration in unique ways, such as these “Thala for a reason” posts.

Trump’s victory speech

In a rally held in West Palm Beach, Florida, Trump addressed his supporters, emphasising the need for national unity. “I want to thank the American people for the extraordinary honour of being elected your 47th president, and your 45th president,” Trump said. "It’s time to put the divisions of the past four years behind us. It’s time to unite." With this historic win, Trump has set the stage for the next chapter in American politics, and his supporters are eager to see what lies ahead.