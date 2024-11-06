5 excellent memes to sum up Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris US presidential battle

Republican Donald Trump is projected to win the US presidential election 2024, beating Democrat Kamala Harris in what was one of the most widely-covered and discussed elections in recent history. Trump has won Pennsylvania, Georgia and North Carolina, capturing three of the seven heavily contested battlegrounds and coming within a few electoral votes of winning the presidency. Republican Donald Trump is all set to become the next US president, defeating Kamala Harris.

According to races called by the Associated Press up to 2 pm (IST), 267 electoral votes had gone to Republican candidate Trump and 224 to Democratic Party's Kamala Harris. Trump is just three votes short of a victory.

The battle between Donald Trump and Kamala Harris may reach its conclusion today, but the race for the White House has been a long-drawn and highly contentious one. As Americans grapple with a range of pressing issues from healthcare to education, the 2024 US presidential election became one of the most intense and closely-watched elections in recent history.

This is not to say, however, that meme-makers did not have a ball with the Donald Trump vs Kamala Harris battle. On the contrary, the election gave us some memorable and clever memes.

Here is a look at the top 5 best memes that sum up the 2024 US presidential election:

Did not expect to see an Imane Khelif reference during the election, yet here we are. As Trump inches towards the White House once again, this meme celebrates Kamala Harris’s loss:

A clearly ecstatic Elon Musk, who spent much of the last few weeks campaigning for Trump, resurrected his famous sink meme to celebrate the election result:

Did the controversy surrounding Peanut the squirrel lead to the Democrats’ defeat? Some would say yes.

It wasn’t just Americans who watched the results closely - the rest of the world was also glued to its screens. Of course, the stakes were highest for US citizens.

The Simpsons got it wrong!

Meanwhile, several world leaders have already extended congratulatory messages to Trump. PM Narendra Modi wrote: “Heartiest congratulations my friend...on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let’s work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity.”