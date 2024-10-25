Saudi Arabia begins construction of the 'world's largest building' that could fit 20 Empire States inside

Saudi Arabia has officially commenced construction on The Mukaab, a monumental cube-shaped building that will reach an impressive height of 400 metres. If completed, it is set to become the world's largest structure. Located in the capital city of Riyadh, this skyscraper will encompass a staggering two million square metres of floor space, equivalent to twenty times that of New York's iconic Empire State Building. Saudi Arabia began construction on The Mukaab, a 400m cube-shaped building in Riyadh. (X/@therealmindman)

New Murabba district

The Mukaab is projected to cost around US $50 billion and will serve as the centrepiece of a new urban district known as New Murabba. This expansive area will feature over 25 million square metres of floor space, including plans for 104,000 homes. The development aims to provide a unique blend of retail, corporate, and cultural experiences, making it a hub for business and leisure.

A vision for premium hospitality

Designed as a “premium hospitality destination,” The Mukaab will boast a central atrium space, enhancing the experience for visitors and residents alike. The building's multifaceted design will cater to various sectors, ensuring it becomes a focal point for both local and international visitors.

Construction is being overseen by Saudi’s New Murabba Development Company (NMDC), a key player within the country's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The initiative is part of Saudi Arabia's broader efforts to diversify its economy and invest in innovative infrastructure projects.

A legacy of ambitious projects

While cube-shaped buildings are rare due to their inefficient land use, Saudi Arabia has a reputation for pushing architectural limits. The Kingdom has previously embarked on ambitious projects, including the Jeddah Tower, which was intended to be the world’s tallest skyscraper but has remained incomplete since construction was halted in 2018.

Additionally, The Line, conceived as a mirrored city stretching 170 kilometres across the desert, has seen its plans scaled back to a mere 2.4 kilometres in length for the time being.

Embracing innovation and sustainability

The New Murabba district is envisioned to “seamlessly blend technology, innovation, and sustainability.” According to its official website, the development will be a “centre of progress, creativity, and entrepreneurship while harmonising with nature’s beauty and authentic culture.”