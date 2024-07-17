100,000 for classic Indian chappal? Viral video from Saudi Arabia shocks people

Every now and then, we come across certain products by luxury houses being sold at exorbitant prices. These often leave people shocked and wondering about their cost. Now, another such item has gone viral on social media. It shows the classic Indian blue and white chappals being sold for 4,590 Riyals (approximately ₹100,000) in Saudi Arabia. Yes, you read that right. Snapshot of the slippers being sold in Saudi Arabia for over ₹ 100,000.

A video showcasing these slippers was shared on X by the handle Rishi Bagree. While sharing, in the caption of the post, he wrote, "We Indians use these sandals as a toilet footwear." (Also Read: Louis Vuitton's latest boots trolled on social media: ‘To clean the side walks?’)

The video shows a person taking out these chappals from inside a glass box. He then shows how flexible and comfortable the slippers are. In the clip, you can also see the various colours in which they are being sold.

Watch the video here:

This post was shared on July 16. Since being posted, it has gained close to two million views. The share also has numerous likes and comments. Many people were surprised to see the high prices of this footwear. While a few others said that it could be a good business opportunity for Indians. (Also Read: Louis Vuitton’s earphones hit market at jaw-dropping price. Guess the cost)

Here's how people reacted to it:

An individual said, "Indians should take this opportunity to buy chappals here for 100 INR and sell them there for 4500 Riyal (1 lac INR), ROI is 1000x."

Another X user, Faiz, wrote, "When you have too much money you pay thousands for something that cost pennies."

"It's a business opportunity for Indian footwear manufacturers," commented X user Shubham Verma.

A fourth posted, "I recall how happy I used to get when my father got me a new pair of these. I used to maintain them so well. Cleaning them with rin soap it help them stay white. Life was once simple."