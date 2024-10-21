‘Dive into love’: Saudi couple gets married underwater in Red Sea with fellow divers as attendees

The traditional vision of a wedding often includes a picturesque venue, elegant attire, and an air of timeless romance. However, modern couples are increasingly breaking away from these conventional norms. One such rising trend is underwater weddings, where adventurous duos take their vows beneath the ocean’s surface, offering a unique and unforgettable experience. This growing desire to blend romance with adventure has led to a wave of underwater ceremonies, with one notable event making headlines in Saudi Arabia. Couple exchanged vows in Saudi Arabia's first underwater wedding in the Red Sea. (X)

Red sea wedding off Jeddah

In a recent underwater ceremony, divers Hassan Abu Al-Ola and Yasmine Daftardar exchanged their vows amidst the vibrant coral reefs and marine life of the Red Sea, just off the coast of Jeddah. The intimate event, reportedly one of the first of its kind in the region, was attended by a small group of fellow divers. It was organised by the local diving group, Saudi Divers, led by Captain Faisal Flemban. Gulf News reports that the team provided full support for the event, ensuring the couple had the necessary gear and even orchestrating a surprise underwater celebration.

A love for diving

Both Hassan and Yasmine are avid divers, which made the underwater venue a natural choice for their wedding. "It was indeed a surprise. After we geared up, Captain Faisal and the team told us they had planned to celebrate our wedding right there under the sea. It was a beautiful and unforgettable experience," said Abu Al-Ola in an interview.

Smooth celebration, no challenges

The underwater wedding went off without a hitch, with everything proceeding smoothly. Abu Al-Ola reflected on the event, saying, "Alhamdulillah, there were no challenges. The celebration went smoothly, and everyone was amazed by how unconventional and spectacular it was."

Inspiring a new wave of weddings

The couple hopes their story will inspire others, not just divers, to explore the natural beauty of Saudi Arabia's marine life. Through their wedding, they also aim to promote the country's underwater wonders, aligning with the broader vision of Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman.

"This is just one way we can contribute to realising the vision of Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Prince of Youth and the visionary leader of our great country," Hassan concluded.