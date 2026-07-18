Pune: Three separate incidents involving teenagers, including two suspected suicides and a suspected suicide attempt, were reported from different parts of Pune over the past two days. Two of the teenagers were NEET aspirants, while the third was a Class XII commerce student. Three suspected suicide incidents involving teenagers reported in two days

In the first incident, a 17-year-old NEET aspirant sustained serious injuries after falling from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sai Datta Nagar on Friday. He was rushed to Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital, where he is undergoing treatment.

According to Sahakar Nagar police, the teenager’s family had planned to check his NEET result together later in the day. Before that, he fell from the apartment balcony.

Senior Police Inspector Vitthal Pawar of Sahakar Nagar police station said, “The boy’s parents told us they had decided to check his NEET score together on Friday. Before that, while he was exercising, he accidentally fell from the balcony. He was immediately taken to Bharati Vidyapeeth Hospital and is undergoing treatment.”

Police said the teenager’s condition is critical. While the family described the incident as accidental, police are investigating all angles to ascertain the exact circumstances of the fall.

In the second incident, a 17-year-old Class XII commerce student allegedly died by suicide in a residential building in Dhankawdi in the intervening night between Wednesday and Thursday.

Police said the girl had dinner with her family on Wednesday night before going to sleep with her grandmother. Early on Thursday morning, when she was found missing, family members searched the house and noticed a stool placed near the balcony. Her body was later found on the ground below the flat.

Senior Inspector Pawar said police recovered a handwritten apology note to her parents from the house, which is being examined as part of the investigation. An accidental death report (ADR) has been registered.

In the third incident, an 18-year-old NEET aspirant was found dead by hanging at her residence in the Kalepadal area on Friday morning.

Senior Police Inspector Girisha Nimbalkar of Kalepadal police station said, “The victim was preparing for the NEET examination. However, according to her parents, she was not under stress.”

Police have registered an ADR and are investigating the exact reason behind her death.

All three incidents are being investigated separately, and police have appealed to the public not to speculate on the circumstances until the investigations are complete.