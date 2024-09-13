Couple gets married on Friday the 13th in a cemetery: ‘Unluckiest day of year turn pretty perfect’

People usually say “Unlucky Friday the 13th” about this particular date, which is regarded as an ominous and superstitious day. However, for this couple, this day was one of the happiest days of their lives, and it also turned out to be “pretty perfect.” It is the day they tied the knot and got married in a cemetery. The image shows the wedding that took place on Friday the 13th in a cemetery. (Facebook/Hannah Parfitt)

Hannah and Matthew Parfitt originally wanted to get married on Halloween, reported the BBC. However, they hesitated as it often rains during that period. So, while searching for a suitable date, they stumbled across Friday the 13th and decided to proceed with the ceremony. The couple got married in October of last year.

Why a cemetery?

While speaking to the outlet, the 27-year-old Hannah shared, "I’ve always really liked them. I just find them quite peaceful." When asked about why this particular date, Matthew answered, “We haven't had any bad luck yet, have we.” The bride chimed in and said, “No, we've been pretty good," adding, "We got a new house recently, so it’s going well.”

Unusual attires

Keeping up with the venue and the date, the bride and groom decided to choose black as their theme colour. Matthew wore a black suit with a white shirt and a tie with skulls printed on it. Hannah chose a black wedding gown, complete with a veil of the same colour.

Alternative wedding dress designer Samantha Buca created the gown. While talking about Friday the 13th, she shared that she doesn’t believe in superstitions but tends “not to get people booking in to look at wedding dresses or picking up their dresses on Friday the 13th, because obviously there’s that negative connotation.”

Friday the 13th: Origin

According to the BBC, there is no clear answer as to why this day is considered unlucky. However, several theories and myths surround it.

Friday's ill repute stems from Christian beliefs. Jesus' crucifixion and Judas' betrayal, the 13th guest at the Last Supper, have linked Friday with misfortune.

Friday's reputation as an unlucky day dates back centuries. In mediaeval times, it was known as "hangman's day" due to the frequent executions that took place on this day.